New York officers kill man after mistaking metal pipe for gun

(CNN) New York City police officers shot and killed a black man after he pointed what they believed was a gun at them, but turned out to be a metal pipe, authorities said.

Officers received 911 calls Wednesday evening of a man aiming what callers described as a silver firearm at people in Brooklyn, NYPD chief Terence A. Monahan said at a news conference.

"Three different 911 callers described a man with a gun, pointing it at people on the streets," he said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man matching the description provided by the callers.

"The suspect then took a two-handed shooting stance and pointed an object at the approaching officers, two of whom were in uniform," he said.

Police say the man who was killed was carrying this silver pipe.