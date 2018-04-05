New York officers kill man after mistaking metal pipe for gun

(CNN) New York City police officers shot and killed a black man after he pointed what they believed was a gun at them, authorities said.

After the shooting Wednesday evening, officers discovered the man was holding "a pipe with some sort of knob on it," Police Chief Terence A. Monahan said at a news conference.

The incident started shorly before 5 p.m., when officers received 911 calls of a man aiming what callers described as a silver firearm at people in Brooklyn, according to Monahan.

"Three different 911 callers described a man with a gun, pointing it at people on the streets," he said.

'Two-handed shooting stance'