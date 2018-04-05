Settlement reached in third lawsuit accusing NYPD of spying on Muslims

(CNN) The New York City Police Department is revising intelligence-gathering policies and training as part of a settlement in a federal civil rights lawsuit accusing the department of spying on Muslims in New Jersey in the years after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The plaintiffs and officials with the nation's largest police department separately announced the settlement Thursday in one of three lawsuits prompted by a 2011 Associated Press investigation exposing the New York police's secret monitoring and infiltration of mosques, bookstores, schools and Muslim associations.

"The message to police departments from coast to coast is loud and clear: You cannot treat someone as a suspect based on their faith," said Farhana Khera, executive director of legal advocacy organization Muslim Advocates.

The New York City Police Department agreed to pay $75,000 in damages without admitting any wrongdoing and said it would develop new policies and training materials for its Intelligence Bureau with input from the plaintiffs and other Muslim community leaders.

"The resolution of this case affirms and enhances the NYPD's commitment to conducting effective investigations to prevent crime and terrorism," Police Commissioner James O'Neill said in a statement.

