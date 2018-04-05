MSU more focused on protecting itself than Nassar victims, report says

(CNN) Michigan State University fostered a culture that was more focused on protecting the school than the survivors of serial abuser Larry Nassar, a report released Thursday by the Michigan House of Representatives said.

State lawmakers conducted their own investigation of MSU's handling of complaints against the former sports doctor to identify possible policy solutions. The House sent their findings to law enforcement for consideration in the Michigan Attorney General's investigation of MSU's handling of the Nassar case.

"The Attorney General appreciates the work done by the Michigan House of Representatives," the attorney general's office said in a statement. "The investigative team will be reviewing the report."

The report marks the first time the state legislature has commented publicly on the Nassar case. It is one of many steps taken by lawmakers and law enforcement to figure out how multiple institutions failed hundreds of Nassar's victims -- many of them minors -- for over 30 years. Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison for his crimes in both Ingham and Eaton counties.

MSU did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

