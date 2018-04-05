5 things for April 5: Mexican border, YouTube shooting, Facebook, Russia, teachers

(CNN) Stevie Wonder used his Twitter debut to pay tribute to MLK in a very Stevie Wonder way . Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

1. Mexican border

Migrant 'caravan' makes its way through Mexico

Migrant 'caravan' makes its way through Mexico 01:21

Migrant 'caravan' makes its way through Mexico

2. YouTube shooting

3. Facebook

Privacy? What privacy? Facebook said yesterday that Cambridge Analytica, that data firm with ties to President Trump's campaign, may have had information on about 87 million Facebook users without the users' knowledge . CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he's "quite confident" that's the high-end estimate. Cambridge Analytica said it's more like 30 million. YOU GUYS. It's still TENS OF MILLIONS OF PEOPLE.

JUST WATCHED Is there a safe way to use Facebook? Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Is there a safe way to use Facebook? 05:56

4. Russia investigation

Special counsel Robert Mueller's team has taken the unusual step of questioning Russian oligarchs who traveled into the US, stopping at least one and searching his electronic devices when his private jet landed at a New York area airport, according to multiple sources familiar with the inquiry. A second Russian oligarch was stopped during a recent trip to the US, although it is not clear if he was searched, according to a person briefed on the matter.

The approach to Russian oligarchs in recent weeks may reflect that Mueller's team has already obtained records or documents that it has legal jurisdiction over and can get easily, one source said, and now it's a "wish list" to see what other information they can obtain from Russians entering the US or through their voluntary cooperation.

JUST WATCHED Mueller's team questioning Russian oligarchs Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Mueller's team questioning Russian oligarchs 01:44

5. Teacher protests

JUST WATCHED Oklahoma teachers fired up Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Oklahoma teachers fired up 03:54

BREAKFAST BROWSE

People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.

Facebook glitch temporarily disables Tinder, causing panic among daters

HGTV's 'Fixer Upper' has ended its popular run

JUST WATCHED Chip and Joanna Gaines' 'Fixer Upper' farewell Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Chip and Joanna Gaines' 'Fixer Upper' farewell 01:13

Speaking of, home buying is going to be especially hard this spring

Could NASA's X-plane resurrect supersonic air travel?

Female soccer players will attempt to set the record for the lowest-altitude game ever played, near the Dead Sea, after setting the record for the highest game ever played, on Mount Kilimanjaro

JUST WATCHED Football at 19,000 feet for equality Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Football at 19,000 feet for equality 01:15

TODAY'S NUMBER

$50 billion

JUST WATCHED Are the U.S. and China headed for a trade war? Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Are the U.S. and China headed for a trade war? 03:38

TODAY'S QUOTE

"I'm to the point where I no longer am calling this an accident; I'm calling it a crime."

Mendocino County, California Sheriff Tom Allman, talking on HLN about the investigation into the death of at least five family members last week after their SUV went over a cliff

JUST WATCHED Sheriff: No longer calling crash an accident Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Sheriff: No longer calling crash an accident 03:30

AND FINALLY

Dream vacation