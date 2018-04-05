Gunman casually bought water moments before massacre that wounded Gabrielle Giffords, new FBI video shows

(CNN) Shortly before he wounded then-US Rep. Gabrielle Giffords in a shooting massacre in 2011 outside an Arizona grocery store, Jared Lee Loughner stood in the store's checkout lane, casually took a plastic bag of cash from his pocket and bought a bottle of water.

Loughner opened fire at Giffords' meet-and-greet event outside a Safeway store on the morning of January 8, 2011, killing six people and wounding 13 others, including the congresswoman.

Also among the documents are what the FBI says are scrawlings from Loughner that appear to indicate he believed he was embarking on something historic. They include:

- A yellow envelope that the FBI says bears Loughner's handwriting. The envelope has Loughner's signature, dated December 6, 2010, with the written messages: "These are the first 2 shells out of my Gun!" and "priceless."