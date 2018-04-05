Jury seated in Bill Cosby retrial

(CNN) A jury has been selected in the retrial of Bill Cosby, who faces three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

The 12-person jury consists of seven men and five women. Six of the men are white and one is African American. Four of the women are white and one is African American.

The six alternates consist of four men and two women.

Cosby, 80, has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Opening statements in his retrial in Norristown, Pennsylvania, are scheduled for April 9.

The retrial comes less than a year after his trial ended in a hung jury.

