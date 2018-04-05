Story highlights Tiger Woods shoots 73 in Masters first round

Fights back on back nine at Augusta

Sergio Garcia cards eight-over 13 on 15th

(CNN) If Tiger Woods is to cap his astonishing comeback with a fifth Masters title he will have to produce something special over the next three days at Augusta National.

Woods shot a first round one-over-par 73 Thursday, but a fighting finish over the closing holes gave him hope he can still mount a challenge.

"I played well, but made a few mistakes here and there and didn't take care of the par fives," said Woods.

"I fought hard and had a little bit of a comeback on the back nine.

"There's still a long way to go," he added.

