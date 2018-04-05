Breaking News

Masters 2018: Tiger Woods battles to first round 73 to stay in touch

By Paul Gittings, CNN

Updated 4:24 PM ET, Thu April 5, 2018

Tiger Woods hits a shot during the first round of the Masters on Thursday, April 5. The four-time Masters champion is playing at the tournament for the first time since 2015. He finished his round 1 over par.
Defending champion Sergio Garcia pauses on the 15th hole, where he hit five shots in the water and made a 13 on Thursday. Its tied for the highest score ever made on one hole of the Masters.
Tony Finau plays a shot out of a bunker on Thursday. He was competing just one day after dislocating his ankle during the par-3 contest.
Amateur Doc Redman hits a tee shot on the second hole Thursday.
Zach Johnson, the 2007 Masters champion, hits his approach shot on the first hole Thursday.
Vijay Singh, the Masters champion in 2000, jumped out to an early lead in the morning.
The names of Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus are displayed as the two legends hit ceremonial tee shots on Thursday.
Player and Nicklaus embrace during the ceremonial tee shots.
Anna Lee Lavarnway looks at the leaderboard early on Thursday.
Story highlights

  • Tiger Woods shoots 73 in Masters first round
  • Fights back on back nine at Augusta
  • Sergio Garcia cards eight-over 13 on 15th

(CNN)If Tiger Woods is to cap his astonishing comeback with a fifth Masters title he will have to produce something special over the next three days at Augusta National.

Woods shot a first round one-over-par 73 Thursday, but a fighting finish over the closing holes gave him hope he can still mount a challenge.
"I played well, but made a few mistakes here and there and didn't take care of the par fives," said Woods.
    "I fought hard and had a little bit of a comeback on the back nine.
    "There's still a long way to go," he added.
    While Woods can still harbor hopes of a landing another major title, his first since 2008, the same cannot be said for defending champion Sergio Garcia, who suffered a nightmare experience on the par-five 13th, finding the water by the green no less than five times with attempted approach shots.
    It led to a crushing eight-over par 13, dropping the Spaniard back to 10-over-par and completely derailing his title defense. It tied the highest score on a single hole in the Masters and was the worst ever carded on the 15th
    Only once in 20 attempts has Woods broken 70 in his first round at the Masters, but he showed early promise with a birdie on the par-4 third to go into red figures.
    But instead of kick starting his round it stalled immediately with back- to-back bogeys on the fourth and fifth to go one over par.
    He maintained that position through the turn, but the tough stretch of holes known as Amen Corner saw the former 14-time major winner slip through the field.
    A wayward drive on the 11th cost him another dropped shot, while his tee shot on the short 12th found Rae's Creek.
    It might have been worse, Woods draining a 20-foot putt for just a bogey to go three-over-par for his round.
    Tiger Woods makes Masters return
    Tiger Woods prepares for his first Masters since 2015 at Augusta after undergoing spine fusion surgery last year.
    Woods&#39; results in 2018 have thrust him into favoritism for the Masters and created a huge buzz at Augusta.
    Woods (second left) joined Phil Mickelson (right) and Belgium&#39;s Thomas Pieters for a practice round Tuesday.
    Woods and Mickelson were arch rivals earlier in their careers but age, life experiences and time spent on Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup teams have brought them closer together.
    Woods played some practice holes with US PGA champion and world No.2 Justin Thomas Monday.
    Woods was making his first playing appearance at Masters week for 1,086 days. He ha undergone four back surgeries since March 2014.
    The four-time champion&#39;s last appearance at the Masters was in 2015 when he finished tied for 17th.
    In 2013 Woods found himself in hot water after a TV viewer called in to highlight an illegal drop on the 15th hole Friday. He was nearly disqualified but rules officials deemed a decision had already been made during his second round and only handed out a two-shot penalty. Woods finished fourth.
    At the 2010 Masters Woods made a much-anticipated return to golf after several months out following the scandal in his private life in late 2009.
    Woods faced the media on his reappearance at the Masters in 2010.
    Woods won the last of his four green jackets in 2005 after beating fellow American Chris DiMarco in a playoff.
    Woods&#39;s chip-in on the 16th hole in 2005 has gone down in history as one of the greatest shots ever seen at the Masters.
    He won his third green jacket in 2002, winning by three shots from South African Retief Goosen.
    Woods was awarded his second green jacket by Fiji&#39;s Vijay Singh in 2000.
    On his third appearance at Augusta in 1997, Woods won by a record margin of 12 shots to become the youngest Masters champion at 21.
    Woods&#39; breakthrough changed the face of golf with more money flooding into the game, better viewing figures and an increased emphasis on fitness.
    Woods made his debut in the Masters as an amateur in 1995, finishing tied 41st.
    Hopes were raised ahead of the Masters after the 42-year-old Woods finished 12th, second and fifth in his last three starts on the PGA Tour and he showed evidence of that improved form with fighting birdies on the 14th and 16th to limit his losses.
    Further birdie chances came on the 17th and 18th, but Woods was unable to make further progress.
    Later starters included his great rival during much of his career, 47-year-old Phil Mickelson, who revived his career with a brilliant victory in the WGC event in Mexico.