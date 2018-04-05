Story highlights
- Tiger Woods shoots 73 in Masters first round
- Fights back on back nine at Augusta
- Sergio Garcia cards eight-over 13 on 15th
(CNN)If Tiger Woods is to cap his astonishing comeback with a fifth Masters title he will have to produce something special over the next three days at Augusta National.
Woods shot a first round one-over-par 73 Thursday, but a fighting finish over the closing holes gave him hope he can still mount a challenge.
"I played well, but made a few mistakes here and there and didn't take care of the par fives," said Woods.
"I fought hard and had a little bit of a comeback on the back nine.
"There's still a long way to go," he added.
While Woods can still harbor hopes of a landing another major title, his first since 2008, the same cannot be said for defending champion Sergio Garcia, who suffered a nightmare experience on the par-five 13th, finding the water by the green no less than five times with attempted approach shots.
It led to a crushing eight-over par 13, dropping the Spaniard back to 10-over-par and completely derailing his title defense. It tied the highest score on a single hole in the Masters and was the worst ever carded on the 15th
Only once in 20 attempts has Woods broken 70 in his first round at the Masters, but he showed early promise with a birdie on the par-4 third to go into red figures.
But instead of kick starting his round it stalled immediately with back- to-back bogeys on the fourth and fifth to go one over par.
He maintained that position through the turn, but the tough stretch of holes known as Amen Corner saw the former 14-time major winner slip through the field.
A wayward drive on the 11th cost him another dropped shot, while his tee shot on the short 12th found Rae's Creek.
It might have been worse, Woods draining a 20-foot putt for just a bogey to go three-over-par for his round.
Hopes were raised ahead of the Masters after the 42-year-old Woods finished 12th, second and fifth in his last three starts on the PGA Tour and he showed evidence of that improved form with fighting birdies on the 14th and 16th to limit his losses.
Further birdie chances came on the 17th and 18th, but Woods was unable to make further progress.
Later starters included his great rival during much of his career, 47-year-old Phil Mickelson, who revived his career with a brilliant victory in the WGC event in Mexico.