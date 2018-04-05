Injured Australian hurdler Sally Pearson pulls out of Commonwealth Games

Story highlights Sally Pearson withdraws from Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games

Australian hurdler had been tipped to win third successive gold

Achilles injury leaves 31-year-old with no choice but to pull out

(CNN) She was one of Australia's brightest medal hopes as well as the poster girl of the Commonwealth Games.

But injury has robbed hurdler Sally Pearson, who spent many of her formative years on the Gold Coast where the Games are being staged, of the chance to win a third consecutive Commonwealth gold medal at the final hour.

"It's gut-wrenching and heartbreaking," Pearson told reporters, having become aware of a problem with her Achilles two days ago in training.

"I guess you could call it grief," added the 31-year-old former world and Olympic champion. "There were a lot of tears flowing. There was a numb phase and a crying phase."

Sally Pearson had been expected to draw large crowds to the Gold Coast's Carrara Stadium.

Pearson's face had adorned billboards all over the coastal city and she had played a key role at Wednesday's opening ceremony, carrying Queen Elizabeth II's baton on its final leg inside the Carrara Stadium.

Read More