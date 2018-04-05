Breaking News

Injured Australian hurdler Sally Pearson pulls out of Commonwealth Games

Updated 7:08 AM ET, Thu April 5, 2018

Story highlights

  • Sally Pearson withdraws from Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games
  • Australian hurdler had been tipped to win third successive gold
  • Achilles injury leaves 31-year-old with no choice but to pull out

(CNN)She was one of Australia's brightest medal hopes as well as the poster girl of the Commonwealth Games.

But injury has robbed hurdler Sally Pearson, who spent many of her formative years on the Gold Coast where the Games are being staged, of the chance to win a third consecutive Commonwealth gold medal at the final hour.
"It's gut-wrenching and heartbreaking," Pearson told reporters, having become aware of a problem with her Achilles two days ago in training.
    "I guess you could call it grief," added the 31-year-old former world and Olympic champion. "There were a lot of tears flowing. There was a numb phase and a crying phase."
    Sally Pearson had been expected to draw large crowds to the Gold Coast&#39;s Carrara Stadium.
    Sally Pearson had been expected to draw large crowds to the Gold Coast's Carrara Stadium.
    Pearson's face had adorned billboards all over the coastal city and she had played a key role at Wednesday's opening ceremony, carrying Queen Elizabeth II's baton on its final leg inside the Carrara Stadium.
    Read More
    "I had a big role to play in the opening ceremony which is why I waited until today to make the announcement," said Pearson, who had been tipped to compete in multiple events.
    "I did everything I possibly could. I left no stone unturned to run in the 100m hurdles and the 4x100m relay."
    It's showtime!The opening ceremony of the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games at the Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast on April 4, 2018 gets underway.
    Photos:
    It's showtime!The opening ceremony of the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games at the Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast on April 4, 2018 gets underway.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 20
    Performers and dancers showcased the easy-going Australian lifestyle.
    Photos:
    Performers and dancers showcased the easy-going Australian lifestyle.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 20
    There was a nod to the worldwide image of Australia: golden beaches, surfboards, emus and kangaroos.
    Photos:
    There was a nod to the worldwide image of Australia: golden beaches, surfboards, emus and kangaroos.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 20
    The opening ceremony celebrated the Gold Coast's Yugambeh people, Aboriginal clans of south-east Queensland.
    Photos:
    The opening ceremony celebrated the Gold Coast's Yugambeh people, Aboriginal clans of south-east Queensland.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 20
    Seventy one nations and territories will compete in the 21st Commonwealth Games.
    Photos:
    Seventy one nations and territories will compete in the 21st Commonwealth Games.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 20
    A smoking ceremony -- an ancient tradition in Indigenous culture -- was performed.
    Photos:
    A smoking ceremony -- an ancient tradition in Indigenous culture -- was performed.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 20
    Still widely practiced among many Indigenous Australians, the custom involves the burning of various native plants to connect with good spirits.
    Photos:
    Still widely practiced among many Indigenous Australians, the custom involves the burning of various native plants to connect with good spirits.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 20
    Luther Cora, a contemporary Aboriginal artist, and his family also conducted a traditional smoking ceremony.
    Photos:
    Luther Cora, a contemporary Aboriginal artist, and his family also conducted a traditional smoking ceremony.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 20
    Members of the South Africa delegation get into the spirit of the opening ceremony. South Africa finished the 2014 games with 13 gold medals.
    Photos:
    Members of the South Africa delegation get into the spirit of the opening ceremony. South Africa finished the 2014 games with 13 gold medals.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 20
    Members of the Canadian team take the obligatory selfie.
    Photos:
    Members of the Canadian team take the obligatory selfie.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 20
    Sixty seven athletes make up the Cameroon team.
    Photos:
    Sixty seven athletes make up the Cameroon team.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 20
    Members of the Uganda delegation.
    Photos:
    Members of the Uganda delegation.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 20
    Sierra Leone's flagbearer Hafsatu Kamara leads the delegation during the opening ceremony.
    Photos:
    Sierra Leone's flagbearer Hafsatu Kamara leads the delegation during the opening ceremony.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 20
    Kurt Fearnley showcases the Queen's Baton, which left Buckingham Palace in March 2017 and traveled for 388 days and 143 thousand miles through the entire Commonwealth.
    Photos:
    Kurt Fearnley showcases the Queen's Baton, which left Buckingham Palace in March 2017 and traveled for 388 days and 143 thousand miles through the entire Commonwealth.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 20
    The Australian team arrives during the opening ceremony.
    Photos:
    The Australian team arrives during the opening ceremony.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 20
    Australia's flagbearer was Mark Knowle, who is the men's hockey captain.
    Photos:
    Australia's flagbearer was Mark Knowle, who is the men's hockey captain.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 20
    Australian singer Delta Goodrem was one of the performers in the opening ceremony.
    Photos:
    Australian singer Delta Goodrem was one of the performers in the opening ceremony.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 20
    No opening ceremony would be complete without a firework display.
    Photos:
    No opening ceremony would be complete without a firework display.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 20
    Prince Charles, Prince of Wales (L) and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales opened Gold Coast 2018 on behalf of Her Majesty the Queen, who is the head of the Commonwealth of countries and territories.
    Photos:
    Prince Charles, Prince of Wales (L) and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales opened Gold Coast 2018 on behalf of Her Majesty the Queen, who is the head of the Commonwealth of countries and territories.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 20
    There are 275 gold medals to compete for ... on your marks ...
    Photos:
    There are 275 gold medals to compete for ... on your marks ...
    Hide Caption
    20 of 20
    GettyImages-941750974GettyImages-941754718GettyImages-941755580 (1)GettyImages-941754178GettyImages-941751846GettyImages-941783130GettyImages-941784408GettyImages-941791980GettyImages-941767308GettyImages-941767024GettyImages-941764766GettyImages-941765226GettyImages-941765018GettyImages-941792084GettyImages-941777240 (1)GettyImages-941783384 (1)GettyImages-941798778GettyImages-941776816 (1)GettyImages-941776720GettyImages-941694506
    Withdrawals

    Pearson is not the first high-profile athlete to pull out of the Games.
    Olympic and world 400m champion Wayde van Niekerk, tipped as the man to "take over" athletics by none other than Usain Bolt, sustained a serious knee injury in October 2017 playing touch rugby.
    The South African had hoped to compete in the 100m and 200m sprint disciplines in the absence of the legendary Jamaican, but vowed to work hard "to get back on the track as soon as possible."
    His withdrawal was followed by snubs from Kenya's 800m world record holder David Rudisha, two-time 1500m Olympic champion Asbel Kiprop and Canada's triple Olympic sprint medalist Andre De Grasse.
    The women's 100m hurdles, in which Pearson was expected to compete, take place Friday 13 April at the Carrara Stadium. The Commonwealth Games go on until April 15.