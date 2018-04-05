UFC star Conor McGregor turns himself in after alleged bus attack

(CNN) Ultimate Fighting Championship star Conor McGregor turned himself in Thursday evening after an alleged bus attack hours earlier, the New York Police Department said.

The New York Police Department wanted to question McGregor in connection with an incident Thursday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, according to an NYPD source with knowledge of the event.

McGregor allegedly threw something through the window of a minibus, injuring a passenger, according to the source. No warrant for McGregor's arrest has been issued at this time, the source added.

CNN was unable to reach McGregor's team for comment. Police said charges are pending.

UFC president Dana White told the website MMAjunkie that a member of a credentialed website let McGregor and his entourage of about 20 people into the arena through a door during a media day event.

