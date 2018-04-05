(CNN) Two English brothers who have dominated the triathlon in recent years finished outside the medal places at the Commonwealth Games on Thursday as South Africa's Henri Schoeman took gold on the Gold Coast of Australia.

Alistair Brownlee, who has won two Olympic gold medals, came in 10th place. His brother Jonny finished seventh. The brothers finished first and second in the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Schoeman won in 52 minutes 31 seconds. The Commonwealth Games' triathlon is half the distance of the Olympic event, consisting of a 750 meter open-water swim, a 20km cycle and a 5km run.

South Africa's Henri Schoeman poses with his country's flag after winning the mens triathlon final during the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Australia's Jacob Birtwhistle finished second, with Scotland's Marc Austin rounding off the podium places to take bronze.

Alastair Brownlee voiced his disappointment on Twitter and gave an update on his fitness after struggling with a number of injuries since the start of the year.

