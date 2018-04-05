(CNN)Two English brothers who have dominated the triathlon in recent years finished outside the medal places at the Commonwealth Games on Thursday as South Africa's Henri Schoeman took gold on the Gold Coast of Australia.
Alistair Brownlee, who has won two Olympic gold medals, came in 10th place. His brother Jonny finished seventh. The brothers finished first and second in the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.
Schoeman won in 52 minutes 31 seconds. The Commonwealth Games' triathlon is half the distance of the Olympic event, consisting of a 750 meter open-water swim, a 20km cycle and a 5km run.
Australia's Jacob Birtwhistle finished second, with Scotland's Marc Austin rounding off the podium places to take bronze.
Alastair Brownlee voiced his disappointment on Twitter and gave an update on his fitness after struggling with a number of injuries since the start of the year.
"Tough day out there for both of us today. I gave it all I had after a very testing last month. I enjoyed being out on the race course and the body has held up fine," he tweeted.
Jonny Brownlee promised to bounce back on Saturday April 7 when the two brothers have a second chance of a medal in the mixed team relay.
"Didn't have the legs today," he tweeted. "Gave it everything but disappointed not to hold on for a medal. Will recover and be ready for the relay on Saturday
The Commonwealth Games runs until April 15.