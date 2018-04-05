Top general says Trump has not given a Syria withdrawal timeline

(CNN) A senior US general said Thursday that President Donald Trump has not given the US military a timeline for getting US troops out of Syria, despite Trump's public statements that US troops should come home soon.

"One of the things that we haven't been given is a timeline and that's actually very effective," Lt. Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, the director of the Joint Staff, told reporters at the Pentagon.

"The President has actually been very good in not giving us a specific timeline," McKenzie added, calling such timelines like the one previously applied by the Obama administration to the presence of US forces in Afghanistan problematic.

McKenzie said that in Afghanistan, US forces previously "operated against a timeline that was known to the enemy."

"We've always thought that as we reach finality against ISIS in Syria we're going to adjust the level of our presence there so in that sense nothing has actually changed," he said.

