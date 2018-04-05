Tim Pawlenty declares for Minnesota governor's race

Washington (CNN)Former Minnesota Republican Gov. Tim Pawlenty is looking for a new job -- his old one.
In a video announcement Thursday afternoon, Pawlenty officially declared himself a candidate for Minnesota governor ahead of the election this year.
A Republican familiar with Pawlenty's plans told CNN prior to the video release that the former governor and previous presidential hopeful is set to make a formal announcement on Friday.
In the video, Pawlenty touts his experience governing the state and claims "political correctness" was leading to undocumented immigrants receiving state benefits.
"Let's stop hiding behind political correctness and make sure people getting government benefits are here legally," he said. "That's a no-brainer."
Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party Chairman Ken Martin responded to Pawlenty's announcement in a statement blasting the former governor and tying him to Wall Street.
The statement read, "From health care to education to infrastructure, Pawlenty failed our state. We need an honest leader who will fight to build a better Minnesota -- not a Wall Street lobbyist who cares more about the wealthy than everyday families."
CNN has reached out to the Pawlenty campaign for comment.
The state's current governor, Democrat Mark Dayton, is not seeking a third term in the election this November, and Pawlenty joining the race would give Republicans a familiar name as they try to flip the seat.
Pawlenty was first elected governor of Minnesota in 2002 and served two terms. He mounted a failed presidential bid after he left office in January 2011.
Touting his blue-collar Minnesota upbringing, Pawlenty quit the race after a disappointing third-place finish in the Iowa Straw Poll.
In January of this year, Pawlenty declined to run for Senate after Democratic Sen. Al Franken resigned amid accusations of inappropriate sexual behavior that led to the appointment of Democrat Tina Smith to replace him.
Pawlenty recently stepped down as chief executive of the Financial Services Roundtable after more than five years leading the DC-based trade group.