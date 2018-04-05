Washington (CNN) The future of former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's unpopular agency restructure project is in doubt, despite $12 million that's already been spent on consultants.

The uncertainty comes as Mike Pompeo is slotted to take over as secretary, leaving what Tillerson had cited as the most important long-term project he had planned for the department up to his successor. Tillerson said he hoped to "align" resources from the State Department and the US Agency for International Development, a goal that suggested he could merge the two agencies.

"I think it will have a very long-lasting impact on the effectiveness of the State Department for decades to come," Tillerson said about his redesign efforts in a January interview with CNN.

Politico first reported the $12 million price tag for Tillerson's plan, and it was later confirmed to CNN. A State Department spokesperson said the department had paid the $12 million for consulting services from May 2017 through March 2018.

According to Politico's report, congressional officials said the details could be the subject of upcoming hearings and that despite its efforts there was little to show of the redesign project's progress.

