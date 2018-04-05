Washington (CNN) Vice President Mike Pence recalled recently meeting the US Air Force Thunderbird pilot who was killed in a Wednesday training incident, offering his condolences in a series of tweets Thursday.

Pence described the pilot, Maj. Stephen Del Bagno, as "courageous" and "an inspiring American," noting that he met Del Bagno in January on a visit to Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada.

"Deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Thunderbird pilot Maj. Stephen Del Bagno. I had the honor to meet Maj. Del Bagno when I visited @NellisAFB in January," the vice president wrote.

"He was a courageous pilot & an inspiring American whose service will never be forgotten," a second tweet added. "Will be praying for his family, friends and fellow Thunderbirds during this difficult time."

Deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Thunderbirds pilot Maj. Stephen Del Bagno. I had the honor to meet Maj. Del Bagno when I visited @NellisAFB in January...(1/2) — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) April 6, 2018

(2/2)...He was a courageous pilot & an inspiring American whose service will never be forgotten. Will be praying for his family, friends and fellow Thunderbirds during this difficult time. — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) April 6, 2018

Del Bagno was killed on Wednesday when his F-16 jet crashed at Nellis Air Force Base.

Read More