TBT: The very first veto

(CNN) After signing a $1.3 trillion spending bill in late March, President Trump said he'd like the ability to line-item veto in the future. (As it stands now, he can't.) He also said he might veto the whole thing because it lacked funding for his border wall. He didn't. But since vetoes are suddenly hot, let's take a look back at the very first veto in US history, issued by President George Washington on this day in 1792.

As an added treat, this story also has to do with the Census (which is also a hot topic right now) and a little document called the Constitution.

Ye Olde Constitution said that Congress had to figure out how many representatives each state should get, an apportionment based on population as determined by the Census.

As much of a headache as the Census is now, imagine doing it in 1790.

