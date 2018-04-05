(CNN) There's nothing that President Donald Trump loves more than a subordinate who is truly subordinate -- who takes direction and executes without much questioning.

There's nothing Trump hates more than someone who works for him who draws negatives press to him, someone who, in his mind, gives the "fake news" media a reason to take a swing.

He's got both in Scott Pruitt!

The head of the Environmental Protection Agency has been, without question, one of Trump's most loyal foot soldiers. He has rolled back a series of environmental regulations and championed Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris climate accords.

"The President thinks he is doing a good job, particularly on the deregulation front," said White House press secretary Sarah Sanders on Wednesday.