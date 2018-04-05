Washington (CNN) Under fire from the White House, Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona called President Donald Trump's approach to the border "stupid" and accused him of deploying the National Guard as a "political ploy."

"I will gladly work with the President when his ideas aren't stupid and detrimental to the United States," Gallego said on CNN's "Newsroom" Thursday. "Unfortunately, this is what this plan is. It was not planned out."

Gallego's comments came a day after White House press secretary Sarah Sanders railed against him as being uncooperative with Trump on border security and immigration.

"If that congressman is so concerned, maybe he ought to show up and actually support legislation that would fix these problems," Sanders said Wednesday. "Instead of blaming the President, who is actually trying to do something about it, we'd like to see him work with us in partnership and actually do something instead of just complain about it."

Trump on Wednesday signed a memorandum to deploy the National Guard to the US-Mexico border.

Read More