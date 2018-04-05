Washington (CNN) Oregon's governor says that if President Donald Trump asks to dispatch members of her state's National Guard to the US southern border, she'll "say no."

In a set of tweets Wednesday, Democratic Gov. Kate Brown said she was "deeply troubled" by Trump's plan to send members of the US military to the border and implied that the President is doing so as a political distraction.

"If @realDonaldTrump asks me to deploy Oregon Guard troops to the Mexico border, I'll say no. As Commander of Oregon's Guard, I'm deeply troubled by Trump's plan to militarize our border," the tweet said.

Brown also said that although she has not been contacted by the Trump administration or others regarding Oregon's National Guard troops, she has "no intention of allowing Oregon's guard troops to be used to distract from his troubles in Washington."

Trump signed a memorandum on Wednesday to deploy the National Guard to the Southwest border, a move in line with his hardline immigration stance.

