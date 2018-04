Trump says he may send '2,000 to 4,000' National Guard troops to the border

(CNN) President Donald Trump said Thursday he was considering sending "anywhere from 2,000 to 4,000" National Guard troops to the southern border, applying the first figures to his surprise announcement this week that military forces will be deployed to bolster security.

Trump said the administration is still looking at how much the deployment might cost, but that he has a "pretty good idea."

And he insisted the troops would remain there until his proposed border wall is complete.

The remarks answered, at least in part, several outstanding questions about the deployment plan, which Trump first announced on Tuesday.

Administration officials admitted to being caught off-guard by the President's declaration during a lunch with Baltic leaders that "we're going to be guarding our border with the military."

