Washington (CNN) Sen. Kamala Harris dodged questions about a potential presidential run in 2020 during an appearance Thursday on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

DeGeneres bluntly asked the California Democrat: "You're probably not going to answer me but I'm going to ask you anyway. ... Will you run for President?"

"Right now, we are in the early months of 2018," Harris said, emphasizing that she is focusing on "pressing issues right now," such as helping Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients and pushing for an assaults weapons ban.

"These are immediate needs," she said. "These are things I'm focused on right now."

DeGeneres didn't seem to accept that as an answer.