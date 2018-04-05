Eldest Trump sons jet to Dubai for lavish wedding

(CNN) Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump have jetted to Dubai to attend a wedding for an Arab business magnate and business partner for the Trump Organization, according to two sources familiar with their travel plans. Lara Trump, a senior adviser to the Trump campaign and Eric's wife, also plans to attend the wedding.

Hussain Sajwani, a real estate developer who has been dubbed "The Donald of Dubai," is throwing a lavish wedding for his daughter, Amira, over several days in Dubai, the oil-rich country with lucrative business ties to the Trump Organization. Amira works with her father, serving as the chief finance officer for DAMAC, bearing a similar resemblance to the relationship between President Donald Trump and daughter Ivanka Trump.

The traditional wedding separates the men and women during celebrations and has included a canopy fashioned with flowers and a fire display for the bride -- as well as the attendance of the Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed.

A spokeswoman for the Trump Organization confirmed that the brothers would be traveling to the region.

"On this visit, they will be spending time with the Sajwani Family, the incredible developers behind DAMAC properties and will be visiting the team at Trump International Golf Club, Dubai which opened to rave reviews in February 2017. Don Jr. & Eric will also be checking in on the progress of the Trump World Golf Club, Dubai, a Tiger Woods design that is currently under construction."