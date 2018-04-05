Top FBI congressional liaison leaves the agency

Washington (CNN) The FBI's top liaison on Capitol Hill is out.

Greg Brower, an FBI assistant director and head of the Office of Congressional Affairs, stepped down last Friday after a year on the job. In the role, Brower was on the receiving end of a pack of congressional probes into the law enforcement agency's conduct.

The decision, a "tough" one he made of his own accord, Brower said, follows other high-level departures from the bureau as FBI Director Christopher Wray assembles his own team of close advisers.

"It was tough but I had an offer I couldn't refuse from a great law firm," Brower said in an interview Thursday. "It was very gratifying to be a part of that team. I could not be more proud of how people work and how committed they are to the mission."

Brower was appointed to the position by then-FBI director James Comey in March of 2017 after serving as the bureau's deputy general counsel. He will join the lobbying and law firm Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck as a shareholder in the litigation department.

