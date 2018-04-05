NYT: EPA officials' jobs changed after raising concerns about Pruitt

Washington (CNN)Several Environmental Protection Agency officials were reassigned, demoted or requested new positions themselves after raising concerns about agency head Scott Pruitt, The New York Times reported Thursday.
The Times said four of at least five officials who saw job changes were high-ranking, and the report cites people with direct knowledge "who worked for or with" the agency.
Those sources said Pruitt "bristled" in response to officials levying concerns over EPA spending on office furniture, first-class travel and extensive security detail.
Kevin Chmielewski, a political appointee who was an early employee of President Donald Trump's campaign, raised concerns about the EPA administrator with the White House and was placed on administrative leave without pay, according to the report. Chmielewski declined to comment to CNN about the report.
Two career officials and a member of Pruitt's security detail were also moved. The report also said Pruitt's chief of staff, Ryan Jackson, raised questions about Pruitt's spending and is considering resigning.
The Times said none of the people mentioned would comment for the report and that the White House referred questions to the EPA, otherwise declining to comment.
EPA spokesman Jahan Wilcox told the Times that the agency disputes "the veracity of the accusations."
In addition, CNN's Rene Marsh has confirmed that Special Agent Eric Weese, who worked on Pruitt's protection team, was demoted when he refused to drive with lights and sirens blaring through the streets of Washington, according to three sources with knowledge of the situation.
Pruitt has come under increasing fire as reports steadily uncover extensive spending on travel and other potentially major ethical lapses, including an agreement to rent a room in Washington for only $50 a night from a lobbyist couple whose firm lobbies the EPA.
Trump on Thursday said he still had confidence in Pruitt, and CNN reported Thursday that as recently as this week, Trump floated having Pruitt replace Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
Samantha Dravis, a top aide to Pruitt at the EPA, said earlier Thursday she was resigning.