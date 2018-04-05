NYT: EPA officials' jobs changed after raising concerns about Pruitt

Washington (CNN) Several Environmental Protection Agency officials were reassigned, demoted or requested new positions themselves after raising concerns about agency head Scott Pruitt, The New York Times reported Thursday.

The Times said four of at least five officials who saw job changes were high-ranking, and the report cites people with direct knowledge "who worked for or with" the agency.

Those sources said Pruitt "bristled" in response to officials levying concerns over EPA spending on office furniture, first-class travel and extensive security detail.

Kevin Chmielewski, a political appointee who was an early employee of President Donald Trump's campaign, raised concerns about the EPA administrator with the White House and was placed on administrative leave without pay, according to the report. Chmielewski declined to comment to CNN about the report.

Two career officials and a member of Pruitt's security detail were also moved. The report also said Pruitt's chief of staff, Ryan Jackson, raised questions about Pruitt's spending and is considering resigning.

