Trump targets Democratic senator at West Virginia tax reform event

White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia (CNN) President Donald Trump knocked Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia for voting against the GOP tax reform bill, just a few minutes into his remarks in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

"I thought he would be helpful because he talks," Trump said of Manchin. "But he votes against everything. And he voted against our tax cuts."

Trump also pointed to Manchin's opposition to the Republican efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare and said Manchin "does other things we don't like."

Trump's remarks at a roundtable touting his tax reform law came as he sat in between two of Manchin's would-be Republican opponents for the 2018 Senate election, GOP Rep. Evan Jenkins and Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.

Trump pointed out that the state's voters will soon "get a chance to get a senator" who will support his agenda.

