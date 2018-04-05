Trump targets Democratic senator at West Virginia tax reform event

White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia (CNN)President Donald Trump knocked Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia for voting against the GOP tax reform bill, just a few minutes into his remarks in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.
"I thought he would be helpful because he talks," Trump said of Manchin. "But he votes against everything. And he voted against our tax cuts."
Trump also pointed to Manchin's opposition to the Republican efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare and said Manchin "does other things we don't like."
Trump's remarks at a roundtable touting his tax reform law came as he sat in between two of Manchin's would-be Republican opponents for the 2018 Senate election, GOP Rep. Evan Jenkins and Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.
Trump pointed out that the state's voters will soon "get a chance to get a senator" who will support his agenda.
Similar to an Ohio event last week, the roundtable he is holding in West Virginia is billed as an official White House event -- not a campaign event. But the 2018 midterm elections were front and center.
The roundtable discussion also featured representatives from several West Virginia-based companies and families who have been "positively impacted" by the tax reform legislation, the White House said.
With the Republican primary contest a month away, Trump is not expected to weigh in on the primary campaign. But he is giving prominent screen time to two of Manchin's would-be opponents, both of whom will join Trump on stage for the roundtable discussion.
Another top contender for the GOP nod, the controversial coal mining executive Don Blankenship, who was released from prison just last year, is not attending the event.
Trump has been increasingly turning his focus to the 2018 midterm elections, as Republicans look to keep their majority in Congress.
Key to those efforts will be the roundtable-style events like the one Trump is holding in West Virginia, the senior White House official said, as Republicans look to focus their campaign messaging on the economic benefits of the tax law.