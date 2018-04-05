Donald Trump's illegal voters fantasy, part 281

(CNN) On Thursday in West Virginia, at an event to tout his tax cut law, President Donald Trump got to talking about the 2016 election. And he said this:

"In many places the same person in California votes many times. They always like to say, 'Oh that's a conspiracy theory.' It's not a conspiracy theory. Millions and millions of people and it's very hard because the state guards their records."

Which is, strictly speaking, false. (It is also, loosely speaking, false.)

As The Washington Post's Fact Checker put it way back in late 2016: "Simply put, there is no evidence that 'millions of people' voted illegally in the election."

