Democrats' victory parade looks like it will hit a wall in Arizona

(CNN) The press has focused a lot on special and other elections that seem to be going the Democratic Party's way. Last month, it was Democrat Conor Lamb's victory in Pennsylvania's 18th congressional district. This week it was liberal candidate Rebecca Dallet's win in the Wisconsin Supreme Court election.

Later this month, however, the Democratic victory parade looks more likely than not to hit a wall in Arizona.

If Lesko's win comes to fruition, it's a demonstration that even in bad environments, a potential wave doesn't hit equally in all places.