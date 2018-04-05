Liberals don't really care about Pruitt's ethics

Scott Jennings, a CNN contributor, is a former special assistant to President George W. Bush and former campaign adviser to Sen. Mitch McConnell. He is a partner at RunSwitch Public Relations in Louisville, Kentucky. Follow him on Twitter @ScottJenningsKY . The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) EPA Chief Scott Pruitt's fate is up in the air after a series of ethics allegations began swirling in the media . The latest parlor game is guessing if and when Pruitt might get the ax from President Donald Trump, having committed the sin of bringing embarrassment to the administration. Pruitt, no stranger to controversy, is now under fire for his decision to rent a room in the nation's capital from the family of an energy lobbyist.

Much of the Trump-Hating Industrial Complex has already tried and convicted Pruitt on cable TV panels, appointing themselves experts in someone else's living arrangements to demand Pruitt's sacking.

The White House may not want another confirmation battle right now. With nominees for Secretary of State, CIA director and the VA all sure to face bruising and time-consuming confirmation battles, the bandwidth may not exist for Senate Republicans to take on another. If Democrats succeed in taking the scalp of someone who has been effective at dismantling Barack Obama's legacy, you can bet they would make confirming a replacement about as much fun as using a hornet's nest as a speed bag. Salvaging Pruitt makes more sense than engaging in battle over a replacement.

Pruitt is becoming a martyr. The people at the controls of the liberal outrage machine don't care about rent; they are just hopping mad that he's dismantling Obama's anti-business regulatory regime. As my friend Josh Holmes, a former chief of staff to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, The people at the controls of the liberal outrage machine don't care about rent; they are just hopping mad that he's dismantling Obama's anti-business regulatory regime. As my friend Josh Holmes, a former chief of staff to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, tweeted : "Ironically, the media blood-lusting for Scott Pruitt is insulating him a bit by gradually turning him into a conservative cause. Going to be tougher than they think to run him out over cheap rent." The louder the extreme left screams, the more Trump will consider it music to his ears.

Pruitt has powerful allies. The former Oklahoma attorney general has earned high praise from many people who have the president's ear, like Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin. "The job creators in America (and this governor, among others) are grateful to @EPAScottPruitt for his efforts, and look forward to many more years of his bold, transformational leadership. ...Ignore the nattering nabobs of negativism and keep marching," Bevin The former Oklahoma attorney general has earned high praise from many people who have the president's ear, like Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin. "The job creators in America (and this governor, among others) are grateful to @EPAScottPruitt for his efforts, and look forward to many more years of his bold, transformational leadership. ...Ignore the nattering nabobs of negativism and keep marching," Bevin tweeted

Pruitt's work has garnered approval from leaders like Bevin who represent states and industries that were hammered by Obama-era EPA overreach. As Trump visits West Virginia today, CNN is reporting that while Trump isn't pleased with Pruitt, he's hearing from many people who feel that what Pruitt is doing at EPA is "far more important than draining the swamp." Bottom line, Trump understands his allies in coal country and other energy-rich states would be unhappy if Pruitt were given the boot.

Pruitt has advantages other Trump administration castoffs didn't have. That doesn't make him completely safe, but it does give him the cover and time to rectify his issues. Liberal environmental activists will not stop clawing at Pruitt no matter how long he holds the job. They view decapitating Trump's EPA as vital to stopping the Republican anti-regulatory agenda, and they are hoping to gain ground if Democrats wrest control of one or both chambers in Congress in the midterm elections.

The smart path forward is for Pruitt to fully answer all questions, atone for any mistakes, implement transparent systems to prevent even the appearance of ethical impropriety and continue plowing forward with the good job he's done in taming one of the most out-of-control, anti-growth bureaucracies in Washington.