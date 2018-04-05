How to make the wage gap an injustice of the past

Kimberly Churches is the chief executive officer of the American Association of University Women (AAUW), an organization devoted to advancing equity for women and girls through education, advocacy, philanthropy and research. Prior to joining AAUW, Churches served as the managing director of Brookings Institution. The views expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) On Tuesday, April 10, we will once again read reports about the gender pay gap and how, according to the Institute of Women's Policy Research, women only earn 80.5 cents to every dollar earned by men.

It will be Equal Pay Day, a symbolic marker that women have to work, on average, more than 15 months to make what men make in 12 months. We will be reminded of the sad truth that there is greater inequity among Latinas (54 cents to the dollar) and black women (63 cents to the dollar). We will discuss how pay gaps exist in every sector -- from hourly retail workers to partner-tracked lawyers. And we will lament that it will not close for more than 100 years on its current course.

But that's only if we do nothing. Lawmakers, employers and workers all have a role in the fight for fair pay. And there are tangible, practical solutions all can take to achieve pay equity.

The reality is the pay gap is math, not myth. It matters every time women receive their paychecks and have less money to cover their bills, support their families or save for a home or retirement. It matters to our daughters and granddaughters, who grow up with less opportunity. It matters to spouses and partners who have to work more to help compensate for the difference. It matters to communities across the country, as women have less to contribute in spending power and taxes. It matters to employers, since closing the pay gap benefits businesses and organizations, creating a better workplace where everyone can thrive.

And it matters to the economy. Projections from the Institute for Women's Policy Research show the US economy would produce additional income of more than $512 billion if women received equal pay. A recent McKinsey study showed that $12 trillion could be added to the global GDP by 2025 with stronger workplace gender equity practices.