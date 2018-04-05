Photos: The Masters 2018 Patrick Reed hits a drive on the 11th hole during the second round of the Masters on Friday, April 6. Reed shot a 6-under 66 to take a two-stroke lead going into weekend play. Hide Caption 1 of 27

Photos: The Masters 2018 Tiger Woods hits a shot out of the bunker on Friday. The four-time Masters champion is playing in the tournament for the first time since 2015. He shot a 75 on Friday and is 4-over for the tournament, but it was good enough to make the cut. Hide Caption 2 of 27

Photos: The Masters 2018 Jordan Spieth reacts after missing a putt on the seventh hole Friday. Spieth, the 2015 Masters champion, led the field by two strokes after his first-round 66. But he came back to the field Friday with a 2-over 74. Hide Caption 3 of 27

Photos: The Masters 2018 Adam Scott hits a shot on the 15th hole Friday. The Australian won the Masters in 2013. Hide Caption 4 of 27

Photos: The Masters 2018 Three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson cleans his shoes after a bunker shot on Friday. Hide Caption 5 of 27

Photos: The Masters 2018 Rory McIlroy hits a tee shot on the seventh hole Friday. He went into the weekend in good shape (4-under for the tournament, five strokes off the lead). Hide Caption 6 of 27

Photos: The Masters 2018 Charley Hoffman looks at a bunker shot on the first hole Friday. Hide Caption 7 of 27

Photos: The Masters 2018 Rickie Fowler hits a drive on the second hole Friday. He was 2-under heading into the weekend. Hide Caption 8 of 27

Photos: The Masters 2018 Danny Willett, the 2016 Masters champion, reacts to a shot on Friday. Hide Caption 9 of 27

Photos: The Masters 2018 Masters pins adorn a spectator's hat on Friday. Hide Caption 10 of 27

Photos: The Masters 2018 Jordan Spieth and his caddie, Michael Greller, walk down the second fairway on Friday. Hide Caption 11 of 27

Photos: The Masters 2018 Haotong Li walks with caddie Michael Burrow on the first hole Friday. Hide Caption 12 of 27

Photos: The Masters 2018 Fans watch the action on Friday. Hide Caption 13 of 27

Photos: The Masters 2018 Ross Fisher plays his second shot on the fifth hole Friday. Hide Caption 14 of 27

Photos: The Masters 2018 Rory McIlroy reacts to an Adam Scott shot on the fourth hole Friday. Hide Caption 15 of 27

Photos: The Masters 2018 Jordan Spieth plays a shot during the first round on Thursday. Spieth shot a 6-under-par 66 to lead the field after Day 1. At one point on the back nine, he birdied five straight holes. Hide Caption 16 of 27

Photos: The Masters 2018 Tony Finau shot a 4-under-par 68 on Thursday despite dislocating his ankle just a day before. Hide Caption 17 of 27

Photos: The Masters 2018 Tiger Woods finished his first round 1 over par. Hide Caption 18 of 27

Photos: The Masters 2018 Defending champion Sergio Garcia pauses on the 15th hole, where he hit five shots in the water and made a 13 on Thursday. Its tied for the highest score ever made on one hole of the Masters. Hide Caption 19 of 27

Photos: The Masters 2018 Phil Mickelson plays a shot from the bunker on Thursday. Hide Caption 20 of 27

Photos: The Masters 2018 Rory McIlroy waits to putt on the 13th hole Thursday. Hide Caption 21 of 27

Photos: The Masters 2018 Amateur Doc Redman hits a tee shot on the second hole Thursday. Hide Caption 22 of 27

Photos: The Masters 2018 Zach Johnson, the 2007 Masters champion, hits his approach shot on the first hole Thursday. Hide Caption 23 of 27

Photos: The Masters 2018 Vijay Singh, the Masters champion in 2000, jumped out to an early lead on Thursday morning. Hide Caption 24 of 27

Photos: The Masters 2018 The names of Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus are displayed as the two legends hit ceremonial tee shots on Thursday. Hide Caption 25 of 27

Photos: The Masters 2018 Player and Nicklaus embrace during the ceremony. Hide Caption 26 of 27