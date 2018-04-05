Photos: The Masters 2018

Breaking News

The Masters 2018

Updated 7:57 PM ET, Fri April 6, 2018

Patrick Reed hits a drive on the 11th hole during the second round of the Masters on Friday, April 6. Reed shot a 6-under 66 to take a two-stroke lead going into weekend play.
Tiger Woods hits a shot out of the bunker on Friday. The four-time Masters champion is playing in the tournament for the first time since 2015. He shot a 75 on Friday and is 4-over for the tournament, but it was good enough to make the cut.
Jordan Spieth reacts after missing a putt on the seventh hole Friday. Spieth, the 2015 Masters champion, led the field by two strokes after his first-round 66. But he came back to the field Friday with a 2-over 74.
Adam Scott hits a shot on the 15th hole Friday. The Australian won the Masters in 2013.
Three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson cleans his shoes after a bunker shot on Friday.
Rory McIlroy hits a tee shot on the seventh hole Friday. He went into the weekend in good shape (4-under for the tournament, five strokes off the lead).
Charley Hoffman looks at a bunker shot on the first hole Friday.
Rickie Fowler hits a drive on the second hole Friday. He was 2-under heading into the weekend.
Danny Willett, the 2016 Masters champion, reacts to a shot on Friday.
Masters pins adorn a spectator&#39;s hat on Friday.
Jordan Spieth and his caddie, Michael Greller, walk down the second fairway on Friday.
Haotong Li walks with caddie Michael Burrow on the first hole Friday.
Fans watch the action on Friday.
Ross Fisher plays his second shot on the fifth hole Friday.
Rory McIlroy reacts to an Adam Scott shot on the fourth hole Friday.
Jordan Spieth plays a shot during the first round on Thursday. Spieth shot a 6-under-par 66 to lead the field after Day 1. At one point on the back nine, he birdied five straight holes.
Tony Finau shot a 4-under-par 68 on Thursday despite dislocating his ankle just a day before.
Tiger Woods finished his first round 1 over par.
Defending champion Sergio Garcia pauses on the 15th hole, where he hit five shots in the water and made a 13 on Thursday. Its tied for the highest score ever made on one hole of the Masters.
Phil Mickelson plays a shot from the bunker on Thursday.
Rory McIlroy waits to putt on the 13th hole Thursday.
Amateur Doc Redman hits a tee shot on the second hole Thursday.
Zach Johnson, the 2007 Masters champion, hits his approach shot on the first hole Thursday.
Vijay Singh, the Masters champion in 2000, jumped out to an early lead on Thursday morning.
The names of Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus are displayed as the two legends hit ceremonial tee shots on Thursday.
Player and Nicklaus embrace during the ceremony.
Anna Lee Lavarnway looks at the leaderboard early on Thursday.
