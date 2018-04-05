Four killed in Turkey university shooting

(CNN) Four people were killed in a shooting at a university in the northwest Turkish city of Eskişehir on Thursday, the state-run news agency Anadolu reported.

A research assistant assistant at Osmangazi University entered the dean's office before moving on to other rooms and firing on multiple staff members, the university's rector Hasan Gonen told Anadolu.

The university's assistant dean, a faculty secretary, a research assistant and an associate professor are among the dead, according to officials speaking to Anadolu. Three others were wounded in the attack. Gonen said the dean was not in his office at the time of the shooting.

The suspect was arrested by police. His motive was unclear.

Eskişehir's governor Ozdemir Cakacak said three prosecutors had been tasked to investigate the incident, according to Anadolu.

