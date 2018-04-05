(CNN) A number of patients were evacuated after a fire broke out at a hospital in Istanbul.

Firefighters continued to tackle the blaze several hours after the fire started on the roof of the Taksim Training and Research Hospital in Gaziosmanpasa, a district in the northern part of the Turkish city.

Speaking to CNN Turk Thursday afternoon, mayor of Gaziosmanpasa, Hasan Tahsin Usta, said that the fire, which spread down the outside of the building, was almost under control and no casualties had been reported.

Footage posted to social media showed fire blazing on the hospital facade.

Yangın büyük ölçüde söndürüldü. pic.twitter.com/zSrTKtSQoj — Önder Çelik (@ondercelik36) April 5, 2018

Speaking to CNN Turk, Bahriye (who did not give her last name) said she was with her mother, a patient in the hospital, on the second floor when the fire broke out.

