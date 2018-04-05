(CNN) Harvey Weinstein, the man once synonymous with Hollywood whose alleged behavior started one of the most important conversations in the industry's history, is now facing criminal charges.

The charges stem from incidents with two separate women, the NYPD said in a statement, and were the result of a joint investigation between police and the Manhattan District Attorney's office.

"Mr. Weinstein has always maintained that he has never engaged in non-consensual sexual behavior with anyone," Weinstein's attorney said in a statement on Friday. "Nothing about today's proceedings changes Mr. Weinstein's position. He has entered a plea of Not Guilty and fully expects to be exonerated."

The road to Weinstein's arrest began with a few brave women coming forward about mistreatment at the hands of the Oscar-winning producer. As it stands, the allegations against Weinstein range from harassment to rape, include the stories of more than 80 women and span several decades. (Through a spokesperson, Weinstein has repeatedly denied "any allegations of non-consensual sex.")

The tales about Weinstein's alleged mistreatment soon snowballed into a movement against abuse that reverberated across industries.

To date, dozens of once powerful men have been held accountable for mistreatment, thousands of people have raised their voices to say, "me too," and at least one industry -- people hope, anyway -- will never be the same.

Below is a timeline of the fallout since the Weinstein scandal began.

October 5

The New York Times publishes a story detailing numerous accusations of sexual harassment against movie producer Harvey Weinstein. One of Weinstein's accusers is actress Ashley Judd.

"Women have been talking about Harvey amongst ourselves for a long time, and it's simply beyond time to have the conversation publicly," Judd told the Times.

In response, Weinstein issues a statement and announces his leave of absence from The Weinstein Company.

"I appreciate the way I've behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it," the statement read in part.

October 8

Weinstein is fired by The Weinstein Company, which he co-founded with his brother Bob in 2005. The board cites "new information about misconduct by Harvey Weinstein that has emerged in the past few days" as the reason for his termination.

October 10

Weinstein is accused of rape by multiple women in an explosive story by Ronan Farrow for The New Yorker.

The story, 10 months in the making, also included new allegations of harassment and other improper behavior -- along with assertions that people at Weinstein's film company knew about his misconduct.

Later that day, The New York Times published a followup story with quotes from Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and other Hollywood actresses with allegations against Weinstein.

Weinstein issues his first of what would be several denials of "non-consensual sex."

Pictured are some of the more than 80 women who have accused Weinstein of sexual harassment or assault.

October 14

In a statement, the Academy said the action was intended "not simply to separate ourselves from someone who does not merit the respect of his colleagues but also to send a message that the era of willful ignorance and shameful complicity in sexually predatory behavior and workplace harassment in our industry is over."

In the coming weeks, the Directors Guild of America, the Producers Guild of America and the British Academy of Film and Television Arts would all take steps to distance themselves from Weinstein.

October 15

Alyssa Milano tweets a note reading, "Suggested by a friend: If all the women who have been sexually harassed or assaulted wrote 'Me too' as a status, we might give people a sense of the magnitude of the problem."

#MeToo, created more than a decade earlier by civil rights activist Tarana Burke to increase awareness of the sexual abuse of young women of color, becomes a viral campaign.

Tarana Burke, wearing a 'me too' T-shirt, addresses the March to End Rape Culture in Philadelphia in 2014.

October 19

The Los Angeles Police Department opens an investigation into an alleged 2013 sexual assault involving Weinstein and an accuser who asked to remain anonymous.

Law enforcement in London and New York are also investigating alleged sex crimes by Weinstein.

October 25

"Game Change" co-author and journalist Mark Halperin is accused of sexual harassment by former female colleagues at ABC News.

"During this period, I did pursue relationships with women that I worked with, including some junior to me," Halperin said in a statement to CNN.

JUST WATCHED Mark Halperin apologizes after sexual harassment claims Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Mark Halperin apologizes after sexual harassment claims 01:36

"I now understand from these accounts that my behavior was inappropriate and caused others pain. For that, I am deeply sorry and I apologize. Under the circumstances, I'm going to take a step back from my day-to-day work while I properly deal with this situation."

NBC News, where Halperin was a contributor, would cut ties with him days later.

October 29

Actor Anthony Rapp accuses Kevin Spacey of making a sexual advance at him when Rapp was 14 in a report published by Buzzfeed. Spacey responds via Twitter, saying he did not recall the alleged incident with Rapp. He apologizes for what he said would have been "deeply inappropriate drunken behavior."

Allegations against Spacey led to him being dropped from the Netflix series 'House of Cards' and the film 'All the Money in the World.'

November 1

Director and producer Brett Ratner is accused of sexual misconduct by Olivia Munn and five other women in a report published by The Los Angeles Times. The allegations range from sexual harassment to assault.

Ratner's attorney Martin Singer says the director "vehemently denies" the allegations.

November 9

Comedian Louis C.K. is accused of sexual misconduct by five women in a New York Times report, including allegations that he masturbated in front of them.

November 10

"These stories are true. At the time, I said to myself that what I did was okay because I never showed a woman my dick without asking first, which is also true," the comedian wrote. "But what I learned later in life, too late, is that when you have power over another person, asking them to look at your dick isn't a question. It's a predicament for them. The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly."

Louis C.K.

November 21

CBS and PBS cuts ties with host Charlie Rose after The Washington Post publishes claims of sexual harassment by eight women.

Bloomberg, which aired Rose's eponymous interview program, also ended its business relationship with Rose.

In December, PBS would give CNN's Christiane Amanpour her own show as an interim replacement for Rose.

Rose said in a statement that he "deeply apologized" for what he admitted was "inappropriate behavior," but said he did "not believe that all of [the] allegations are accurate."

November 29

"I've been fired over a story that I think is more interesting and more complicated than the version MPR heard," Keillor said in a statement. "It's some sort of poetic irony to be knocked off the air by a story, having told so many of them myself, but I'm 75 and don't have any interest in arguing about this."

JUST WATCHED How journalists covered colleagues' harassment scandals Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH How journalists covered colleagues' harassment scandals 01:26

On the same day, Savannah Guthrie announces on the "Today" show that Matt Lauer has been fired by NBC News after an employee filed a complaint about "inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace," according to the network.

"We are devastated," Guthrie said.

Matt Lauer issued a statement after his NBC departure: 'To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry.'

November 30

A day after he is fired, Matt Lauer issues an apology.

"There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions," Lauer said in a statement provided to CNN. "Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed. I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly."

On the same day, Russell Simmons announces he is stepping down from his companies in the wake of an accusation of harassment and sexual assault by screenwriter Jenny Lumet in a guest column published by The Hollywood Reporter.

JUST WATCHED Russell Simmons steps down after allegation Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Russell Simmons steps down after allegation 01:13

"I know Jenny and her family and have seen her several times over the years since the evening she described. While her memory of that evening is very different from mine, it is now clear to me that her feelings of fear and intimidation are real," Simmons writes in a statement. "While I have never been violent, I have been thoughtless and insensitive in some of my relationships over many decades and I sincerely and humbly apologize."

December 6

Time magazine names "The Silence Breakers," representing people who came forward to report sexual misconduct, as its Person of the Year.

"These silence breakers have started a revolution of refusal, gathering strength by the day," read an excerpt from the piece. "Their collective anger has spurred immediate and shocking results: nearly every day, CEOs have been fired, moguls toppled, icons disgraced. In some cases, criminal charges have been brought."

Time's 2017 'Person of the Year' cover

December 7

Democratic Sen. Al Franken of Minnesota resigns from Congress following allegations of sexual harassment.

"I, of all people, am aware that there is some irony in the fact that I am leaving while a man who has bragged on tape about his history of sexual assault sits in the Oval Office," Franken says in his resignation speech.

Franken had previously said he was "embarrassed and ashamed."

December 11

Celebrity chef Mario Batali steps away from his restaurant business and ABC television show amid allegations of sexual misconduct, following an investigation by online publication Eater.

Batali issues an apology to "the people I have mistreated and hurt."

"That behavior was wrong and there are no excuses," he says. "I take full responsibility and am deeply sorry for any pain, humiliation or discomfort I have caused to my peers, employees, customers, friends and family."

Mario Batali

January 1

A group of more than 1,000 women in entertainment announce the launch of Time's Up , a comprehensive plan to combat sexual assault, harassment and inequality in the workplace. Director Ava DuVernay, producer Kathleen Kennedy and dozens of actors, including America Ferrera, Emma Stone and Constance Wu, outline the mission of Time's Up in an open letter.

"We want all survivors of sexual harassment, everywhere, to be heard, to be believed, and to know that accountability is possible," the letter read in part.

January 7

Black dresses rule the red carpet at the 75th Golden Globe Awards in a show of solidarity for the Time's Up mission.

Oprah Winfrey accepts the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Globes and gives a rousing speech in support of the #MeToo movement. The media mogul's message came during a ceremony notable for being the first major awards show since Hollywood began addressing sexual abuse in the entertainment industry and beyond.

"I want all the girls watching here, now, to know that a new day is on the horizon," Winfrey tells the crowd. "And when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say 'me too' again."

Oprah Winfrey onstage during the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

January 11

The Los Angeles Times publishes a story in which five women allege they experienced inappropriate and sometimes sexually exploitative behavior by actor James Franco

"If I've done something wrong, I will fix it," Franco says of the allegations.

January 16

Aziz Ansari responds to an accusation of sexual assault made by a woman with whom he went on a date the year prior by saying he believed their encounter had been "completely consensual."

JUST WATCHED Aziz Ansari responds to sexual assault accusation Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Aziz Ansari responds to sexual assault accusation 01:14

The woman, a 23-year-old photographer, had shared her account with the website Babe anonymously, the day prior.

The accusations against Ansari caused disagreement among many, including supporters of the Time's Up and #MeToo movements, with debate around the nuances of consent.

February 6

Uma Thurman recounts to the New York Times a series of disturbing incidents involving Weinstein, including an alleged assault in a London hotel room.

Her interview also sparks a conversation about on-set power dynamics, after she recalled an incident in which she was coerced into doing a dangerous stunt by director Quentin Tarantino. She described the event as "dehumanization to the point of death."

JUST WATCHED Uma Thurman breaks silence on Harvey Weinstein Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Uma Thurman breaks silence on Harvey Weinstein 01:40

Tarantino calls the incident "one of the biggest regrets" of his life in an interview with Deadline.

February 11

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman files a lawsuit against Weinstein and The Weinstein Company, effectively pausing plans for the company's sale to a group of investors led by Maria Contreras-Sweet.

"Weinstein Company leadership was complicit in Harvey Weinstein's wrongdoing," Schneiderman writes on Twitter the day after filing the suit. "They knew what was happening. They knew how pervasive it was. And yet they did nothing."

February 17

The Weinstein Company terminates David Glasser , a top executive who had been in charge of running the studio along with Harvey and Bob Weinstein.

Glasser was fired in response to some of the allegations contained in Schneiderman's lawsuit, sources told CNN.

Glasser responds with a wrongful termination claim. In a February statement to Variety, his attorney Eve Wagner said "the board had no grounds to justify his firing."

"Through this lawsuit, we intend to bring to light facts and evidence to demonstrate that the board acted precipitously and with malice. We are confident that a complete airing of all of the evidence will show that our client was scapegoated by the TWC Board of Directors," Wagner added.

March 2

The Weinstein Company strikes a $500 million deal to sell its assets to Contreras-Sweet and investors.

Days later, the deal falls apart , and bankruptcy becomes imminent.

March 4

Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel caps off a loaded awards season with a monologue that praises the Time's Up movement and roasts Weinstein.

"The only other person to be expelled from the Academy -- ever -- was a character actor named Carmine Caridi," Kimmel says. "In 2004 he was kicked out for sharing screeners. Carmine Caridi got the same punishment as Harvey Weinstein for giving his neighbor a copy of 'Seabiscuit' on VHS."

During the show, Ashley Judd, Salma Hayek and Annabella Sciorra take the stage to talk about the #MeToo movement and praise the survivors of harassment who have come forward.

Ashley Judd, Annabella Sciorra and Salma Hayek speak onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards.

"The changes we are witnessing is being driven by the powerful sound of new voices, of different voices, of our voices, joining together in a mighty chorus that is finally saying, 'time's up,'" Judd said.

March 19

The New York State attorney general announces it will review the Manhattan district attorney's handling of a 2015 sexual abuse case involving disgraced media mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Time's Up had called for an investigation into DA Cyrus Vance and his office over its decision not to prosecute Weinstein for alleged sex abuse crimes against accuser Ambra Battilana.

Later in the day, The Weinstein Company files for bankruptcy and, in the process, releases all former employees from the legal contracts, or non-disclosure agreements, that kept them from speaking out.

Bankruptcy attorney Robert Marticello told CNN the Weinstein Company's decision to release victims from their NDA's "could be viewed as an attempt to ensure that all of the potential claims are raised and addressed in this bankruptcy case." He added that victims asserting claims could benefit from the sale of the company's assets, after others, including creditors and attorneys, are paid from the proceeds.

April 30

Actress Ashley Judd sues Weinstein , claiming the disgraced former film executive made inflammatory statements about her that hurt her career.

In court documents obtained by CNN, Judd alleges that Weinstein deterred director Peter Jackson, who oversaw the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy, and his producing partner Fran Walsh from working with Judd on the films, a move that not only "torpedoed" her opportunity to star in the Academy Award-winning franchise but also cost her additional work.

"The pathetic reality, however, was that Weinstein was retaliating against Ms. Judd for rejecting his sexual demands approximately one year earlier, when he cornered her in a hotel room under the guise of discussing business," the suit states.

Jackson first revealed Weinstein's comments in an interview back in December 2017, months after Weinstein began facing a host of allegations.

A representative for Weinstein also denied the allegations that he smeared Judd's name.

"The most basic investigation of the facts will reveal that Mr. Weinstein neither defamed Ms. Judd nor ever interfered with Ms. Judd's career, and instead not only championed her work but also repeatedly approved her casting for two of his movies over the next decade," a statement from Weinstein's attorney says.

May 2

After receiving an offer from only one serious bidder, the Weinstein company entertains an agreement with Dallas firm Lantern Entertainment, who is poised to buy the assets of the company for $310 million.

That figure represents a nearly 40% decrease from the price offered to the company a few months prior, and just a fraction of how much the company was worth before the sexual misconduct scandal.

Lantern Capital did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.

Former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman was a champion of the #MeToo movement. But four women say he abused and assaulted them.

May 8

Schneiderman contests the allegations by four women who accused him of physical violence in a report by The New Yorker

"In the last several hours, serious allegations, which I strongly contest, have been made against me," Schneiderman says in a statement. "While these allegations are unrelated to my professional conduct or the operations of the office, they will effectively prevent me from leading the office's work at this critical time. I therefore resign my office."

Later, the Manhattan District Attorney's office announces they have opened an investigation into the allegations against Schneiderman.

May 11

Weinstein's estranged wife Georgina Chapman, the co-founder of high-end fashion house, Marchesa, breaks her silence in a Vogue interview.

In the piece, Chapman claims to have had no knowledge of her husband's alleged pattern of abuse before the news reports began in October 2017.

"That's what makes this so incredibly painful: I had what I thought was a very happy marriage. I loved my life." Chapman said. "Absolutely not [did she suspect him cheating]. Never. For one thing, he traveled constantly. And I've never been one of those people who obsesses about where someone is."

May 24

Actor Morgan Freeman is accused by eight women of engaging in a pattern of alleged inappropriate behavior and harassment in a CNN investigation.

Several of the women CNN spoke to said Freeman made frequent comments about their bodies and clothing in incidents that took place on movie sets or at his production company, Revelations Entertainment. Two of those eight said they were subjected to unwanted touching by the actor.

After the publication of CNN's story, Freeman released a statement.

"Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows I am not someone who would intentionally offend or knowingly make anyone feel uneasy," he said. "I apologize to anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected — that was never my intent."

May 25

Weinstein turns himself in to authorities and is arrested, charged with rape, committing a criminal sex act, sexual abuse and sexual misconduct.

The charges stem from incidents with two separate women, the NYPD says in a statement, and were the result of a joint investigation between police and the Manhattan District Attorney's office.

More charges are expected as a grand jury continues to hear testimony in the state's case with at least four women expected to testify, a source tells CNN.

Harvey Weinstein's attorney Benjamin Brafman told media outside of court in New York that his client intends to enter a plea of not guilty.

"Mr. Weinstein has always maintained that he has never engaged in non-consensual sexual behavior with anyone. Nothing about today's proceedings changes Mr. Weinstein's position. He has entered a plea of not guilty and fully expects to be exonerated," attorney Benjamin Brafman said in a statement after the arraignment.

Actress Rose McGowan, one of the first women to publicly accuse Weinstein of assault, tweets her reaction to Weinstein's arrest, saying, "We got you, Harvey Weinstein, we got you."

CNN's Jason Kravarik contributed to this story.