Robert De Niro wouldn't mind joining 'Big Little Lies'

Story highlights The star was asked about playing Meryl Streep's husband on HBO

He says TV has changed since he was a young actor

(CNN) Could Robert De Niro be coming to the small screen more often?

The venerable 74-year-old actor sounds like he is open to the idea.

Talk turned to the inclusion of more television projects in the festival, and De Niro was asked if he would consider playing Meryl Streep's husband in the second season of HBO's hit series "Big Little Lies."

"Yeah, sure I would," said De Niro, who played Bernie Madoff in last year's HBO film "The Wizard of Lies." "Television is not the way it was when I was a young actor. It's totally different. They're doing very good work in television."

