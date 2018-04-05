This reality show made Rihanna laugh

Story highlights The singer posts a video of her laughing at "Vanderpump Rules"

Chrissy Teigen is also apparently a fan of the reality TV show

(CNN) Rihanna enjoys a bit of reality television, too.

The singer recently posted a video of herself laughing at a clip of Bravo's "Vanderpump Rules."

"Easily the best clip on tv," Rihanna wrote in an Instagram caption. "Whoever edited this...we're besties in my head. #vanderpumprules."

The clip shows cast member Tom Schwartz chatting with wife Katie before he describes a night that was sort of "a blur" and involved "tequila shots ... lots of tequila shots."

There was also dancing, a shirtless cast member, kissing and a "penis flute."

Read More