Nicole Kidman posts first look of Meryl Streep in 'Big Little Lies'

(CNN) Nicole Kidman showed her Instagram followers the first glimpse of Meryl Streep in character from the second season of HBO's "Big Little Lies."

"First day on the set with Meryl and 'my' darling boys!" Kidman said in the photo caption.

Streep will play Mary Louise Wright, the mother-in-law of Kidman's character, Celeste Wright. The gig marks a rare TV role from Streep, who won an Emmy in 2004 for her part in the HBO miniseries "Angels in America."

HBO revealed in January that season two of "Big Little Lies" will pick up with Mary Louise arriving in Monterey, California, after becoming "concerned for the well-being of her grandchildren" following the death of her son, who was played by Alexander Skarsgård last season. Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Zoë Kravitz are also returning for the new season.

Witherspoon posted the same photo to her Instagram with the caption, "Can't wait for y'all to see what we have in store!"

