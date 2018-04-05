Jaime King's young son struck by glass after car attacked

Story highlights King was not in the car at the time

A man was arrested and charged

(CNN) Actress Jaime King's 4-year-old son was struck by glass after a car he was riding in was allegedly attacked, Beverly Hills, California, police told to CNN.

The "Hart of Dixie" star was not in the car with her son, James Knight, at the time of the incident, authorities said.

Police said they responded to a call on Wednesday about vehicle vandalism in involving two cars.

The first car, police said, was occupied by a male adult driver and was "stopped at the apron of a driveway when the suspect kicked the vehicle causing damage."

The second car contained an unidentified friend of King's and the child. It was parked when the suspect allegedly jumped on it.

