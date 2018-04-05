'Blockers' combines heart, raunch in winning sex comedy

(CNN) The teen sex comedy gets a gender flip in "Blockers," as a tight-knit trio of girls make a "sex pact," vowing to lose their virginity on prom night. But it's really the parents who take center stage in this raunchy and fitfully quite funny directorial debut from "Pitch Perfect" writer Kay Cannon, which plumbs plenty of warm hugs from the idea of parental angst about their kids leaving the nest.

Driving that angst home, the three girls (Kathryn Newton, Geraldine Viswanathan and Gideon Adlon) are initially shown meeting as adorable kindergarteners, before jumping ahead to find them preparing for prom night, and seizing on the idea of sharing the big sex moment as a kind of anniversary. (The fact that one is actually wrestling with coming out adds a nice wrinkle to the proceedings.)

Inevitably, their respective parents -- single mom Lisa (Leslie Mann), tear-prone dad Mitchell (John Cena) and divorced dad/perpetual screw-up Hunter (Ike Barinholtz) -- get wind of the scheme, with the first two hell-bent on interceding, while the third -- having become distant from his kid since the split -- tagging along without endorsing the idea of trying to stop them.

Frankly, it's a rather unlikely assemblage of leads better associated with second-banana roles, and as depicted the notion that they bonded through their children -- and subsequently drifted apart -- never seems wholly believable.

Still, the ensemble works, and even with its episodic nature the movie gets by on sheer energy. While Cena has clearly endeavored to establish himself as a comedy actor (including "Trainwreck" and the "Daddy's Home" movies), in much the way Arnold Schwarzenegger did, his hulking WWE-honed physique does a trifle distracting.

Read More