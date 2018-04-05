CNN 10 - April 6, 2018

U.S. President Donald Trump sends National Guard soldiers to the U.S.-Mexico border, a CNN reporter in Singapore investigates an illicit "black box" that gives users access to global intellectual property, and a CNN Hero helps juvenile offenders serve meals instead of time.

1. On average, how long does an astronaut spend on the International Space Station, a timespan that NASA astronaut Scott Kelly almost doubled?

2. What nation announced this week that it had placed tariffs worth about $3 billion on 128 products from the U.S.?

3. Foal Eagle is the name of the war games currently being held between what two nations?

4. Name the capital city of Oklahoma, where schools were closed this week after teachers walked out to demonstrate for more school funding and better pay.

5. In what city did U.S. civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. give his famous "Mountaintop" speech on April 2, 1968, the night before he was assassinated?

6. U.S. President Donald Trump recently suggested that U.S. troops should soon leave what civil war-torn, Middle Eastern country?

7. In what European country did a nationwide strike by rail workers recently begin, canceling 80 percent or more of the nation's train services?

8. Pollen that looked like heavy snowfall was recently caught on a man's home security camera in what southeastern U.S. state?

9. Following a memorandum signed this week by President Trump, members of the National Guard are headed to the border between what two nations?

10. In what country did a CNN reporter recently buy, investigate, and then shut down a type of illicit streaming device (ISD) that gives users access to movie and TV content worldwide?

