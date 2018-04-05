Bollywood star Salman Khan found guilty of poaching

(CNN) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan could face prison time after being convicted of illegal poaching in a decades-old case, prosecutors said Thursday.

Khan, one of India's most recognizable and bankable actors, was charged with killing two blackbucks, a type of antelope found in India, while working on a film in the northwestern Indian state of Rajasthan in the 1998.

Sentencing is expected to take place later Thursday, according to Bhawani Singh, one of the public prosecutors on the case. Singh said they will request that Khan get a six-year prison term.

The case has languished for years in legal limbo.

Khan pleaded not guilty and has long maintained his innocence. Khan's lawyers said he was carrying an air gun, which cannot be used for hunting an antelope.

