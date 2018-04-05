Bollywood star Salman Khan found guilty of poaching

(CNN)Bollywood superstar Salman Khan could face prison time after being convicted of illegal poaching in a decades-old case, prosecutors said Thursday.
Khan, one of India's most recognizable and bankable actors, was charged with killing two blackbucks, a type of antelope found in India, while working on a film in the northwestern Indian state of Rajasthan in the 1998.
Sentencing is expected to take place later Thursday, according to Bhawani Singh, one of the public prosecutors on the case. Singh said they will request that Khan get a six-year prison term.
The case has languished for years in legal limbo.
Khan pleaded not guilty and has long maintained his innocence. Khan's lawyers said he was carrying an air gun, which cannot be used for hunting an antelope.
Prosecutors alleged that Khan shot the two blackbucks while out driving with some of his co-stars.
The other actors, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam Kothari, were charged with abetting a crime but were acquitted Thursday, Singh said.
Khan has been in trouble with the law before. In 2015 he was found guilty in a deadly hit in run accident and received a five-year prison sentence. A higher court later tossed the conviction, claiming the evidence presented was not sufficient.