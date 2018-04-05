An official collapsed in a sumo ring. Female medics were asked to stop treating him because women aren't allowed in sumo rings

(CNN) An incident involving a medical emergency in a sumo ring is rocking Japan, the latest blow to hit the ancient sport in recent months.

The Japan Sumo Association was forced to apologize after female medics were told to leave a dohyo, or sumo wrestling ring, where they were giving treatment to a stricken local official.

Maizuru city Mayor Ryozo Tatami, 66, was delivering a speech in a gym near Kyoto during a sumo tournament Wednesday when he suddenly collapsed in the ring, the mayor's office said.

Several women rushed to treat him, but the referee repeatedly asked them to leave the ring, which they did.

In the sumo tradition, women are never allowed in the dohyo. Japan's first female governor, Fusae Ota of Osaka, tried and failed to convince the Japan Sumo Association to let her in the ring to crown the winner of a tournament in 2000.

