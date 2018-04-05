Bangkok (CNN) A self-styled sex coach who claims to have insider knowledge of Moscow's attempts to meddle in the US election has been charged with prostitution in Thailand.

Anastasia Vashukevich made headlines last month when she publicly asked the United States to help free her from a Thai detention center in exchange for information on alleged ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Col. Apichai Krobpetch, the chief of the Pattaya Police Station, said the Belarus-born Vashukevich and friends she was detained with were charged after an individual came forward with evidence against the group.

Krobpetch said the evidence from the individual, whom he refused to name, was strong enough that authorities could now pursue charges that Vashukevich had arranged sexual activities in return for payment.

If found guilty, she could face two to six years in prison and a fine of up to 40,000 baht ($1,280). Vashukevich has not yet appeared in court in relation to the charge so has not entered a plea.

Read More