(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- The remains of a missing CDC scientist were found in the Chattahoochee River . Authorities say there were no signs of foul play.

-- President Donald Trump revived the debunked claim that millions of people voted illegally in the 2016 elections.

-- This Illinois town banned assault weapons . And there's a hefty fine for residents who don't turn them in by June 13.

-- The surgeon general issued an advisory urging more Americans to carry the opioid overdose-reversing drug naloxone . The last such advisory was issued over a decade ago and focused on drinking during pregnancy.