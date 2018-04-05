Ex-Brazil president Lula da Silva loses fight to delay jail sentence

(CNN) Brazil's supreme court has ruled that former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva must start serving a 12-year jail sentence for corruption, a move that may end his political career.

Lula da Silva, who governed Brazil from 2003 to 2011, had been considered a frontrunner in elections due in October. But the court's decision not to grant his request to remain free while appealing the conviction has cast doubt on his bid to regain power.

The 72-year-old former president had filed a habeas corpus request to delay his prison sentence, but the supreme court ruled against him 6-5, a close verdict on an issue that has divided the country and raised tensions ahead of the elections.

The decision will now go back to the lower court, where a warrant for his arrest is expected to be issued within days.

In late January, an appeals court unanimously upheld the corruption and money laundering charges against him, and he was handed a 12-year prison sentence. Lula da Silva was initially found guilty of the charges in July 2017.

Read More