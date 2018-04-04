Breaking News

Female shooter at YouTube headquarters is identified

By Faith Karimi and Steve Almasy, CNN

Updated 2:26 AM ET, Wed April 4, 2018

SAN BRUNO, CA - APRIL 03: Police officers stand by in front of the YouTube headquarters on April 3, 2018 in San Bruno, California. Police are investigating an active shooter incident at YouTube headquarters that has left at least one person dead and several wounded. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
SAN BRUNO, CA - APRIL 03: Police officers stand by in front of the YouTube headquarters on April 3, 2018 in San Bruno, California. Police are investigating an active shooter incident at YouTube headquarters that has left at least one person dead and several wounded. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Story highlights

  • Woman identified as 39-year-old resident of San Diego
  • "We know very, very little right now," police chief says

(CNN)A woman who injured three people in a shooting at YouTube headquarters in Northern California has been identified as Nasim Najafi Aghdam.

Aghdam, 39, was a resident of San Diego, the San Bruno Police Department said in a statement.
After shooting three people at the San Bruno facility Tuesday, she killed herself with a handgun, authorities said. A fourth person injured their ankle while escaping the gunfire on campus.
    There were conflicting reports on whether the shooter knew the victims. Two law enforcement officials told CNN that the shooter knew at least one of the victims. But police said at this time, there's no evidence that she knew the victims or that individuals were specifically targeted.
    "We know very, very little right now, and we probably won't know more until tomorrow morning," San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini said.
    Shooter yelled: 'Come get me!'

    The shooting started shortly before 1 p.m. local time at the company's headquarters about 10 miles from San Francisco.
    Witnesses described chaotic scenes as confused employees wondered what the loud bangs were.
    Senior software engineer Zach Voorhies was working when the fire alarm blared.
    "I went outside with my electric skateboard and I started skating down, because I thought it was a fire," he told CNN affiliate KPIX. "I heard some yelling and I saw somebody down on his back with a red spot on his stomach."
    As they fled the building, he said, the shooter was in the courtyard yelling, " 'Come at me, or come get me!' "
    Product manager Todd Sherman said he was at his desk when he heard what sounded like rumbling as people ran.
    "First thought was earthquake," Sherman said in a series of tweets. He dashed toward the exit, where someone said there was a person with a gun.
    "At that point, every new person I saw was a potential shooter," he said. "I looked down and saw blood drips on the floor and stairs."
    He fled downstairs, peeking around him to ensure the shooter was not in the vicinity, before dashing out of the building.
    Police respond to YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California, after gunshots &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2018/04/03/us/youtube-hq-shooting/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;were reported there&lt;/a&gt; on Tuesday, April 3. At least three people were injured in a shooting, according to San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini, and the suspected shooter was found dead. Barberini said the dead woman appeared to take her own life but the investigation was just beginning.
    Police respond to YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California, after gunshots were reported there on Tuesday, April 3. At least three people were injured in a shooting, according to San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini, and the suspected shooter was found dead. Barberini said the dead woman appeared to take her own life but the investigation was just beginning.
    Police walk outside the YouTube building. YouTube, which was founded in February 2005, quickly became the most well-known of several online video sites.
    Police walk outside the YouTube building. YouTube, which was founded in February 2005, quickly became the most well-known of several online video sites.
    Workers walk down a street near the YouTube complex.
    Workers walk down a street near the YouTube complex.
    Burlingame Police Chief Eric Wollman hands a dog named Kimba to a man who didn&#39;t give his name but said he worked for YouTube.
    Burlingame Police Chief Eric Wollman hands a dog named Kimba to a man who didn't give his name but said he worked for YouTube.
    People gather outside the building. One YouTube employee said people were trying to get out of the building &quot;as fast as they could.&quot;
    People gather outside the building. One YouTube employee said people were trying to get out of the building "as fast as they could."
    Overhead video from CNN affiliate KGO showed a heavy police presence. People gathered outside, and one by one they were were frisked and patted down by officers. Several roadways near the building were closed to traffic.
    Overhead video from CNN affiliate KGO showed a heavy police presence. People gathered outside, and one by one they were were frisked and patted down by officers. Several roadways near the building were closed to traffic.
    Officers run toward the building after the shooting.
    Officers run toward the building after the shooting.
    The city of San Bruno received multiple 911 calls from people reporting shots fired, City Manager Connie Jackson told CNN.
    The city of San Bruno received multiple 911 calls from people reporting shots fired, City Manager Connie Jackson told CNN.
    The victims

    Authorities have not identified the victims.
    Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital said they were a 36-year-old man in critical condition, a 32-year-old woman in serious condition and a 27-year-old woman in fair condition.
    Trauma surgeon in YouTube shooting vents his frustration over continuing gun violence
    Trauma surgeon Andre Campbell said the three patients are all conscious. When asked how they are, he said: "Shocked, like we are every time these terrible things happen."

    Police response

    The 911 calls started pouring in around 12:46 p.m. local time, Barberini said.
    Police were at the scene within two minutes of the initial call, and immediately worked to secure the large office space. Responding officers arrived from several police agencies and tactical teams searched the campus and found no other suspects, police said. President Donald Trump applauded authorities for their quick response.
    "Our thoughts and prayers are with everybody involved," he tweeted Tuesday. "Thank you to our phenomenal law enforcement officers and first responders that are currently on the scene."
    Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a leading advocate in the US Senate for tighter gun laws, also addressed the shooting.
    "My stomach sinks with yet another active shooter alert," the California Democrat tweeted. "I'm praying for the safety of everyone at YouTube headquarters."
    YouTube was founded in February 2005, and quickly became a major site for online videos. It was later purchased by Google.
    More than 1,100 people work at the YouTube office in San Bruno. Employees there include engineers for the site and sales teams that work with advertisers and content creators.
    Google CEO Sundar Pichai sent a message to employees following the shooting.
    "I know a lot of you are in shock right now. Over the coming days, we will continue to provide support to help everyone in our Google family heal from this unimaginable tragedy," Pichai said.

    CNN's Joe Sutton, Sonya Hamasaki, Darran Simon, Phil Gast, Dan Simon and Eric Levenson contributed to this report.