Female shooter at YouTube headquarters is identified

Story highlights Woman identified as 39-year-old resident of San Diego

"We know very, very little right now," police chief says

(CNN) A woman who injured three people in a shooting at YouTube headquarters in Northern California has been identified as Nasim Najafi Aghdam.

Aghdam, 39, was a resident of San Diego, the San Bruno Police Department said in a statement.

After shooting three people at the San Bruno facility Tuesday, she killed herself with a handgun, authorities said. A fourth person injured their ankle while escaping the gunfire on campus.

There were conflicting reports on whether the shooter knew the victims. Two law enforcement officials told CNN that the shooter knew at least one of the victims. But police said at this time, there's no evidence that she knew the victims or that individuals were specifically targeted.

"We know very, very little right now, and we probably won't know more until tomorrow morning," San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini said.

Read More