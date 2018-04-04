Clara Ester saw MLK Jr. fall. She says marking his death is more painful now

(CNN) As a college student in Memphis, Clara Ester was following the sanitation workers' strike that had brought the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. to town in April 1968.

And she was with some of his associates outside the Lorraine Motel, walking to a diner to have some catfish, when she heard the gunshot that ended his life.

"I never took my eyes off of him. I'm watching him being lifted up and being thrown back," Ester recalled Wednesday, 50 years to the day after King was killed.

She doesn't remember quite how she got up to the balcony where his body lay. But moments later, there she was with the others, at his side.

"I knelt down and tried to get a pulse, and barely anything was beating," she said. "So, I unbuckled his belt ... trying to aid him in getting air.

Read More