Oklahoma teachers are marching 110 miles to the state Capitol to seek more funding for schools

(CNN) It began as a teachers' walkout. Now it's become a march.

More than 100 people, including teachers, parents and their supporters, began a 110-mile march across northeast Oklahoma Wednesday morning to call for more funding for the state's schools.

The marchers plan to walk from Tulsa to Oklahoma City, the state capital, to join thousands of teachers who have been protesting all week for higher pay and more resources, such as new textbooks.

"This whole thing is for our kids, our students. If we're willing to walk this long and this far, what is the Oklahoma legislation willing to do for our kids?" said Heather Cody, a third-grade teacher at Mayo Demonstration School in Tulsa.

"We're willing to this for our kids and we want them to step up to the plate, too."