A picture of a broken chair drove people to donate $44,000 in supplies to an Oklahoma teacher

(CNN) When an Oklahoma teacher revealed what the chairs in her classroom look like, she couldn't imagine how far one photo could go.

On March 28, Laurissa Kovacs took to Facebook to raise awareness about the conditions her students learn -- and sit -- in. A week later, the art teacher from Puterbaugh Middle School in McAlester, Oklahoma, had received more than $44,000 in donated supplies, as of Wednesday evening.

In her post , Kovacs described having to bring folding chairs from home because there are not enough seats in her class. The lack of space and the large class size also force her to scale back on projects and activities, she wrote.

"At the end of the day I felt like I needed people to see just a glimpse of the issues we face every day," she told CNN.

According to Kovacs, seats are so scarce that one student carried his chair to the pencil sharpener to save his spot.

Her post had been shared over 82,000 times as of Wednesday afternoon, with thousands of comments asking how to help.

Read More