(CNN) An Oklahoma second grade teacher announced she would run for her state representative's seat, after he posted an angry Facebook live video criticizing teachers for their behavior on Tuesday during the walkout.

What Oklahoma teachers want vs. what they've gotten

Cyndi Ralston said she had planned to announce her campaign for State House District 12 after she filed the official paperwork next week, but the video pushed her to action.

"It was very disrespectful for teachers and I felt it was time," she said.

Ralston, a Democrat, has taught in the district, which is in a rural area near Tulsa, for more than 30 years. She retired in 2016, but decided to go back to the classroom.

"I missed it terribly," she said. "I'm just a teacher and it's hard to step away.".

The Oklahoma Legislature works from February to May, so she will have to quit if she's elected.

It was a tough decision for her, but her son, who's running for the legislature in another district, helped talk her into it.

"I'm going to step up here to do what needs to be done and get Oklahoma education on the path it needs to be on," she said. "Our students are worth more than what they're giving us."

Her school said she can keep teaching through the election, so she'll do her campaigning on weekends and after school until school gets out.

"All summer I'll be knocking on doors and meeting people," Ralston said. "I plan to hit as many doors as I possibly can in the district."

It's unclear when the summer break will start. Ralston, like thousands of other teachers, has been protesting at the state capitol and says she won't give up until schools get the funding they need.